‘The Last of Us Part II’ Will Be a Musical, Jokes the Game’s Director As Geoff Keighley and Giraffes Enter the Mix

One of the most anticipated games of the year – if it even comes out this year – is The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog. From what we’ve seen so far from the studio, the sequel looks to take what made the first game so great and make it even better. Unfortunately, news about the upcoming sequel has been pretty quite for awhile now so naturally delirium is bound to set in (kidding). While official news is still out of the question, game director Neil Druckmann and Geoff Keighley couldn’t help but to have a little fun at what’s to come – and yes, that includes giraffes.

It all started when Keighley uploaded a hilarious video of himself as a giraffe emoji and tagged Druckmann in it asking if he made the cut:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes I downloaded the iOS beta just so I could test out the giraffe animoji. Let me know if I make the cut @Neil_Druckmann 🦒 🧟‍♂️ 🔪 pic.twitter.com/1DbLoiqXqu — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 6, 2019

The director responded in kind, saying “You do know this game is a musical, right? Gonna need to see that giraffe belting a tune.” From there, the magic truly happened:

Got the news last night that I made it to the second round of giraffe auditions for The Last of Us Part 2. Since you requested a musical number @neil_druckmann, here’s take 2 🦒Really do appreciate the callback. pic.twitter.com/UOtLt2u3W0 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 7, 2019

So there you have it! Confirmed! Forget gut-wrenching narratives and plot twists with their own plot twists — we’ve got singing giraffes, what more could you want?

As for the game itself as it is actually intended to be, we still don’t have a release date at this time though several notable industry professionals have mentioned that it’s coming “soon.” For now, we have our hopes, our dreams, and funny emoji videos.

What do you think the release date will be for The Last of Us Part II? Are you excited to see the continuation of Ellie’s story and meet a few new faces along the way? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!