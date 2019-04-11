‘The Last of Us Part II’ Casts Logic

The Last of Us Part II, the highly-anticipated and cinematic PS4 exclusive from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog, has cast American rapper Logic to play an unspecified role. The news comes way of the game’s creative director, Neil Druckmann, who recently shared a picture featuring the Maryland native in full motion capture gear working alongside other actors on the game.

At the moment, it’s unclear what type of role Logic will have in the upcoming action-adventure title. It’s possible he will play a major character, it’s also possible he may be playing a minor character. Whatever the case, he’s playing an important enough role to at least do some motion capture work for.

Had a little too much fun brutalizing these two fine gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/u5QXiDPSxT — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 11, 2019

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4 and only the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window, which seems to suggest the game won’t be coming this year, despite the fact that numerous reports have claimed as much, and despite the fact that Sony Europe itself also seemed to suggest the game would arrive sometime this year.

As you may know, details on The Last of Us Part II are still pretty scarce, but the aforementioned Druckmann did say the following about the game when it was revealed:

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said Druckmann at the time of reveal. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”

