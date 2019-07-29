According to Troy Baker, the voice actor of Joel in The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part II is the most ambitious game Naughty Dog has ever made, which is pretty impressive, because Naughty Dog has made some pretty ambitious games in the past. Further, the game is “larger” than Baker thought was going to be possible. What this means isn’t quite clear, but it sounds impressive nonetheless. And when you consider what the PS4 game has to live up to, it’s going to need to be as impressive as Bakers hints it will be.

“I can tell you this: it’s hands down the most ambitious game that Naughty Dog has ever done for sure,” said Baker while speaking to Push Square at Manchester Comic-Con. “It’s far larger than I thought was going to be possible.”

Interestingly, the outlet also asked Baker about the slip-up Ashley Johnson — the voice of Ellie — made earlier this year when she seemingly revealed a February 2020 release window. Not long after the date started to make the rounds, Johnson took to social media and claimed the slip-up was just a joke, and Baker seems to be sticking to this story.

“It’ll be out 31st February, that’s what [Johnson] said – people just took it out of context,” said Baker jokingly. “Wow, I’m sure she got a call from Sony saying, ‘Shut up!’ She’s like, ‘Guys, it’s a f*cking joke!’”

Baker continued:

“I think they’ve probably been smart not to tell us because we can’t slip up and say something stupid,” said Baker talking about the game’s release date, which he says he doesn’t know. “Last time we announced, we slipped. And they don’t want to do that again. We are still cranking on it, I can tell you that much. Where it’s at in development, I have no idea. Everybody feels like it’s broken until it’s shipping, and then when it’s shipping they’re like, ‘We shipped a broken game!’ And that’s the gig of making a game.”

Chiming in, Nolan North — the voice of Nathan Drake in Uncharted — said Sony and Naughty Dog won’t ship the game until it’s ready. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ll keep cranking away until its perfect. As any creative will know, you work until something is done, not perfect. There’s a big difference between the two, and it’s a difference I’m sure Naughty Dog is familiar with.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of release date or a PS5 port. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated sequel, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.