The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Yesterday, The Last of Us Part II PS4 release date was revealed by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment during the latter’s new State of Play video presentation. To accompany the game’s release date announcement, a new trailer was released, our first look at Joel was revealed, and a gorgeous batch of screenshots were released. Further, it was revealed that the game will come on two discs, probably because it’s Naughty Dog’s longest and most ambitious game ever. That all said, the game’s pre-order bonuses have now also been revealed, at least for digital copies of the game on the PlayStation Store. And for copping the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive, Sony is going to give players something right away, and then more at launch.

More specifically, if you pre-order the game over on the PlayStation Store, you will get The Last of Us Part II Tattoo Avatar. This will probably be exclusive to pre-orders on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, at launch, an Ammo Capacity Upgrade will be dished out. This instantly unlocks an ammo capacity upgrade for Ellie’s pistol. Further, a Crafting Training Manual will also be awarded. This instantly unlocks the Crafting Training Manual, which provides access to new crafting recipes and upgrades.

Of course, sometimes retailers have their own specific pre-order bonuses, but the two upgrades should be given out regardless of the retailer. Meanwhile, the Tattoo Avatar is almost certainly exclusive to the PlayStation Store.

Anyway, if you’re interesting in pre-ordering the game, Best Buy is currently taking pre-orders for all three editions of the game, including the Collector’s Edition, which can also currently be found on Walmart:

The Last of us Part II is in development for PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PS5 port. For more news and media on the game click here.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

