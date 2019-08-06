The Last of Us Part II Voice Actor to Players: “You Aren’t Ready”

Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t officially revealed when The Last of Us Part II will release for PlayStation 4, but many expect the long-awaited and highly-anticipated sequel to hit sometime next year. And when it does presumably arrive in 2020, it will be more than players bargained for, at least that’s what voice actor Troy Baker, who voices Joel, recently, and rather cryptically teased. More specifically, earlier this month at Manchester Comic-Con, Baker teased and warned players awaiting the sequel that they aren’t ready for it.

“There is nothing about this game, nor the reveals, that hasn’t been one hundred percent carefully crafted and methodically curated,” said Baker during a panel in front of a crowd. “All I can tell you is that as much as you’re clamouring for it… you’re not ready.”

Again, this is a pretty cryptic tease. It appears to simply suggest that the game is going to blow expectations away, which wouldn’t be very surprising, this is a Naughty Dog game after all, and a sequel to one of the most acclaimed games of all-time. But there could be something more to this tease, particularly pertaining to Baker’s character Joel. However, we can’t know this for sure, so there’s no point of looking too much into it.

As you will know, the first game was an emotional rollercoaster at times, not afraid to tackle mature themes and depict gritty, uncomfortable scenes. And it seems like its follow-up is going to be more of that. That said, neither PlayStation and Naughty Dog have talked much about the sequel. In fact, we don’t even have an official plot synopsis yet, which is a bit odd given how long the game has been announced for, and that, presumably, it’s shipping next year. Alas, all we can do is continue to patiently wait.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PlayStation 4 and possibly the PS5, though the latter hasn't been confirmed. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming PlayStation exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous and exhaustive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

