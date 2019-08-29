Rumor: The Last of Us Part II PS4 Gameplay Details Leaked

A new rumor for The Last of Us Part II has surfaced, claiming to have the scoop on the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive. According to the rumor, The Last of Us Part II is Naughty Dog’s biggest game to date, which wouldn’t be very surprising if true. To coincide this, the rumor claims the game is going big on graphics and lighting tech to bring it to next-gen standards. Why? Because apparently The Last of Us Part II is going to be Sony’s marquee gaming in the marketing of the PS5.

According to the rumor, the graphics of The Last of Us Part II are four times as complex as the graphics of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which is saying a lot, because Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is still one of the best looking games of this generation, especially from a facial animation perspective, which is apparently where The Last of Us Part II is making the biggest progress. As you will know, we’ve already seen the game on PS4, and it looks amazing from a graphical perspective. Naughty Dog are animation wizards, but I wouldn’t say it’s leaps beyond Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy, so perhaps this only applies to the game on PS5.

The rumor also notes that the transition from cinematic cutscenes to gameplay is seamless, to the point that it sometimes feels like you’re in a cutscene, but you’re actually in a gameplay sequence.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt. We are in deep rumor mill territory at this point. Most rumors of this ilk tend to either be fake or have misinformation. That said, every once in awhile the rumor mill produces legit information, and sometimes it’s the sketchiest rumors that are goldmines.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window. Further, there’s been no word of a PS5 port.

