Switch 2 Versions of Legend of Zelda Games Won’t Support Cloud Saves

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct confirmed new Switch 2 versions of popular games, fans have had plenty of questions about how it’ll work. While some games will get free upgrades to take advantage of the new Switch 2 hardware, many others will require paid updates to get the Switch 2 version. Among these are The Legend of Zelda games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. These newly enhanced versions do come with some big quality-of-life improvements, but it turns out there’s a pretty big downside to the Switch 2 versions. And no, we don’t mean the hefty price tag.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 versions both have a full dedicated page where gamers can preorder and check out the details for the upgrade. This includes a close look at the HDR support and faster loading times, along with an additional save slot. However, a disclaimer that appears on some European/UK versions of the Nintendo store page for Tears of the Kingdom suggests it won’t support cloud saves.

This info comes from an easily missed section right above the System details for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The disclaimer reads, “Please note: this software does not support the paid membership’s Save Data Cloud backup feature.” As of now, it’s not clear why backing up saves to the cloud won’t be supported, but for those who like to ensure their save data is kept safe, it’s certainly a downside to the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game.

In our experience, the disclaimer appears on Tears of the Kingdom but not Breath of the Wild. However, other individuals and sites, including ResetEra, have reported seeing the disclaimer for both games. So, it may well be the case that neither game supports using Cloud Saves to backup your progress in Hyrule.

Legend of Zelda Switch 2 Version Brings Extra Save Slot

Saves will be an interesting part of the Switch 2 upgrade to The Legend of Zelda games. Although it appears Cloud Saves won’t be supported, gamers will be able to transfer their progress from the Nintendo Switch version of the game. In fact, both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will have an extra save slot for the Switch 2 version.

Re-Experience the action with a second save slot

The additional slot gives gamers the option of retaining their original Nintendo Switch save, while also starting a new game to experience the upgraded Switch 2 features from the beginning. Once you start a new Switch 2 save, however, it’s important to note that the save will not transfer back to the Nintendo Switch.

Unless the disclaimer about Cloud Saves is an error, these extra save slots won’t be backed up via the cloud. So far, it doesn’t look like other Switch 2 versions listed on the eShop have a similar disclaimer, and it’s unclear why exactly Legend of Zelda games won’t support this feature. The only apparent difference is that extra save slot, which could be the complicating factor here, though Nintendo has not yet confirmed if that is the case.