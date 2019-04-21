‘The Last of Us Part II’ Releasing September 27, Says Retailer

Yesterday, European retailer ProGamingShop updated its listing of Cyberpunk 2077 with a release date, and now some eagle-eyed PlayStation fans have noticed that the retailer also has a release date attached to its listing of The Last of Us Part II, claiming the highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive is releasing September 27, 2019. Now, on the surface level, this date is plausible. It’s a Friday, and along with Tuesday, Friday is the most common day for big games to release. Not only has Sony Interactive Entertainment released games on Friday in the past, but it also currently has a hole in its Fall 2019 release schedule, unless it plans on filling that up with just Concrete Genie and the MediEvil Remake.

That all said, while there’s been a few reports and leaks claiming The Last of Us Part II will release this year, the general consensus is that it will hit in 2020. And given that Naughty Dog is only just starting to wrap up motion capture work on the game, this is probably a pretty safe bet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also the series’ history to take into account. The Last of Us was released in June 2013, closer to the launch of the PS4. And this worked out really well for Sony. So, why would you change a winning formula? Wouldn’t it be wise to plan development of the game so that it releases closer to the launch of the PS5?

All of this is to say, take this with a grain of salt. Either The Last of Us Part II is releasing sooner than expected, and Sony has already started telling retailers the date, or this listing is a mistake, an estimation of sorts, or just an attempt to get some site traffic.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated sequel, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. When do you think The Last of Us Part II will release?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!