‘The Last of Us Part II’ Release Date Possibly Leaked

The Last of Us Part II might be one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. After the smash hit that was the first title in the series, fans simply can’t wait to get their hands on more and dive further into the story. That said, a recent leak might point to when we’ll finally be able to play the upcoming Naughty Dog game.

Thanks to a recent leak from a retailer promoting The Last of Us Part II, we may have just learned that the highly-anticipated sequel is set to arrive this October.

The leak in question comes from Peruvian gaming retailer LawGamers. It would appear that they released the promotional material for The Last of Us Part II a bit ahead of schedule. That is, of course, if this is indeed authentic.

Naughty Dog has kept rather quiet as to when we can expect to see the launch of the upcoming sequel. Others, however, have not been as tight-lipped. Composer Gustava Santaolla, who is handling the title’s soundtrack, stated earlier this year that we will be seeing the release “very soon.”

Of course, this in no way confirms that The Last of Us Part II will be arriving in October 2019. For that sort of information, we are going to have to wait until the developers decide to speak up. Until then, I recommend keeping the salt nearby at all times. Leaks and rumors are in abundance these days, so you can never tell exactly when something like this is legitimate.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. While we don’t have that concrete release date yet, here’s to hoping it actually does end up dropping in October.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe that the retailer’s leak is true and that we will be seeing the release of The Last of Us Part II in October? If not, when do you think the game will launch? Let us know in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

