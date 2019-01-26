‘The Last of Us Part II’ Release Date Is “Very Soon,” Teases Composer

One of the most anticipated games of the year – if it even comes out this year – is The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog. From what we’ve seen so far from the studio, the sequel looks to take what made the first game so great and make it even better. Thanks to the game’s composer, we have a sneak peek as to when we can get our hands on the sequel, and it’s reportedly “very soon.”

Composer Gustava Santaolla recently took center stage to perform in Kuwait this week where he talked a little bit about the highly anticipated sequel from Naughty Dog. And by “a little bit,” we mean very little. He mentioned that The Last of Us Part II would be releasing for players to enjoy “very soon,” but no exact date — or even window — was offered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that we’ve had various reports from industry folks over the last several weeks stating that the sequel would be releasing this year, we’re hoping “very soon” means what we think it means because this wait? Worth it, but so so killer.

Still, as with all things, until the studio themselves make an official announcement take every report like this with a grain of salt. It would be incredible to see The Last of Us Part II release this year, but it’s also important to not get our hopes up too high until Naughty Dog themselves confirms the news.

