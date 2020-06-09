The Last of Us Launches Official Podcast

✖

Today, PlayStation launched the official The Last of Us podcast called... well, The Official The Last of Us Podcast. The first episode of the 9-episode series covers the prologue of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us and its first few hours beyond that and the next several episodes will explicitly focus on the making of the first game rather than spoiling anything related to the upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

"Like so many of you, when I first played The Last of Us in 2013, it left a lasting impact on me and I’m eagerly awaiting the launch of The Last of Us Part II on June 19," host Christian Spicer shared today on the PlayStation blog. "You can imagine my excitement when last year, I was approached to work with Naughty Dog, PlayStation, and Sony Music to host a new podcast that would reflect upon the game with the developers, cast, and collaborators that brought it to life and take a look ahead at the sequel. After hours of recording and captivating discussions over the last several months, today I’m proud to announce The Official The Last of Us Podcast and the launch of our very first episode."

Introducing The Official The Last of Us Podcast Series: https://t.co/lpDzxIyJoq New episodes each Tuesday for the next eight weeks pic.twitter.com/1qbZDtvz6T — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 9, 2020

As noted above, new episodes of the official podcast will release every Tuesday for the next eight weeks. Until July 7th, these will cover the making of the first game, but after that point, it will dive into The Last of Us Part II with gusto, giving everyone a little time with the game before openly discussing it in depth. Guests for the podcast include the likes of Naughty Dog developers like Neil Druckmann and Anthony Newman, cast members like Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, composer Gustavo Santaolalla, and more.

Here's the podcast's official description:

"The official podcast of The Last of Us - critically-acclaimed winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards - offers an immersive experience that blends dynamic conversations and the cinematic storytelling that changed gaming forever. Featuring writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and stars Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, as well as other talents and visionaries who brought the games to life, The Official The Last of Us Podcast will take listeners through the groundbreaking journey of Part I and the making of the highly-anticipated Part II."

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which turned out to be "a couple of weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of The Last of Us Part II? Are you interested to see what comes out of the new podcast?

