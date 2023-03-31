The Last of Us Reclaims Top Spot in Streaming Top 10

HBO recently wrapped up the first season of their live-action adaptation of The Last of Us video game, which has been receiving rave reviews. The Last of Us Season 1 quickly received one of the most viewed premieres in the past ten years, coming in second to House of the Dragon. HBO has already renewed The Last of Us for a second season, with series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin revealing that they will adapt the second The Last of Us game into multiple seasons. The series fell a little bit on the streaming charts recently, but it seems that it's coming right back to the top ten list. According to Nielsen, The Last of Us has returned to the top ten streaming list at the number one spot.

Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

All episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

What do you think about the numbers? How many times have you watched The Last of Us? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!