The Last of Us Remake Could Bring Back a Beloved Mode

While PlayStation and Naughty Dog have yet to officially announce a remake of The Last of Us, the game is widely believed to be in development for the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, details are slim at the moment, but a new rumor suggests that the game will see the return of Factions mode. Factions mode was an online multiplayer mode where players could choose between the Fireflies and the Hunters, and there were multiple maps based on the game's solo campaign. It was not included in The Last of Us Part II, though Naughty Dog has hinted at future plans for the mode.

Rumor of the mode's return was shared on Twitter by Michael Huber of the gaming website Easy Allies. Huber's Tweet about the rumor can be found embedded below.

It’s sounding like maybe #TheLastofUs remake will have the new factions mode. No rush 10/10 hype will be there day 1. @Naughty_Dog — Michael Huber (@MichaelPHuber) May 1, 2022

At this time, readers should take this with a grain of salt, considering that the remake of The Last of Us has not yet been confirmed. However, there have been plenty of hints about the remake from members of Naughty Dog, and there have been numerous rumors about Factions mode. At one point, it seemed that Factions mode might be released as a standalone game, but the inclusion could be a strong selling point for The Last of Us remake. Since rumors began to circulate about the project, fans have questioned whether it was being released too soon after the PS4 version of the game. The return of Factions mode could get those fans to buy The Last of Us for a second or third time.

With an HBO adaptation of The Last of Us in the works, a remake of the first game would make a lot of sense; it would give newcomers the perfect game to check out after watching the show. The series won't be airing until sometime next year, and presumably the game would hit around the same time. Hopefully, PlayStation and Naughty Dog will provide an official confirmation of the project in the meantime!

Would Factions mode sell you on a remake of The Last of Us? Would you like to see the mode return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!