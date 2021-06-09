The Last of Us and Uncharted Developer Naughty Dog Working on a Standalone Multiplayer Game

✖

It's been nearly a year since the release of The Last of Us Part II, and it seems that developer Naughty Dog has moved on to its next project. In a pair of job listings on Naughty Dog's website, the company says that it's looking for a gameplay scripter and level designer for "the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game." At this time, it's unclear whether or not this is an entirely new project, or if it has something to do with the Factions mode that has been missing in action since The Last of Us Part II released last year on PlayStation 4.

"We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project. This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world," the job listing reads.

Factions mode was first introduced in the original The Last of Us. The mode featured multiple maps based on the main game, and allowed players to choose between the Fireflies and the Hunters. The mode proved pretty popular with fans of the game, but The Last of Us Part II shipped without the mode, as Naughty Dog wanted to put a greater focus on the single-player campaign. Naughty Dog has provided some hints about its multiplayer plans for the sequel in the past, but the team has mostly remained cryptic about when and what fans might be able to expect. If these new job listings are indeed related, it's possible that fans could be getting something a bit more robust. Hopefully some concrete information will be revealed soon!

Over the last few weeks, gamers have gotten a lot of interesting new hints about upcoming projects thanks to job listings from developers! Both Respawn and Activision have recently posted job listings for future games, giving gamers the kind of inside look that would have been impossible at any other point in the history of the video game industry.

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]