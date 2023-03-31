The Last of Us Season 2 Filming Location Revealed

The Last of Us fans eager for Season 2 news now know where the second season will be filmed. According to a new report shared on Friday, Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us will start filming in Vancouver, though it hasn't been said yet when, exactly, filming will begin. The Last of Us was quite the success for HBO, however, so one would imagine that we'll be hearing much more about the show once filming gets underway.

News of the supposed filming location for The Last of Us Season 2 came from Deadline which claimed this week that work will be done in Vancouver. For context, the first season of The Last of Us was also filmed in Canada albeit in Calgary, Alberta, to start. Neither of Naughty Dog's Last of Us games including The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II took place in Canada and instead took place across the United States, though considering how Season 1 looked, that'll hardly make a difference even considering where Season 2 will take viewers.

As for when Season 2 filming will get started, HBO hasn't said yet, but Pedro Pascal, the actor who plays Joel in the show, did indicate earlier this year that there's at least a chance filming could start in 2023. Considering how The Last of Us just wrapped recently and left people waiting for more from the show after it was already confirmed just two episodes in the a second season would happen, The Last of Us fans will no doubt be hoping Pascal's right and that filming happens sooner rather than later.

And as for the Season 2 plans, we know already that Part II will already encompass multiple seasons. Neil Druckmann, the creator of the Last of Us games and the writer of the show, confirmed as much recently by saying there was no way that Part II could fit into one season. Those who played through the game will already know what harrowing events await viewers throughout however many seasons that adaptation takes, though we saw the show's creators take liberties with the adaptation to expand on certain parts of the world in Season 1, so we should expect the same from Season 2.