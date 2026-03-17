Dungeons & Dragons Co-Op RPG Adds Warlock Class & New One-Shot In Major Update

As many Dungeons & Dragons groups know, scheduling is the true final boss of the TTRPG. And while playing in person is often the best way to experience the lore and gameplay of D&D, it’s not always practical. That’s where virtual tabletops and video games that capture the D&D feel come in handy. Last year, we got another great option for experiencing the D&D vibes in a virtual space with the release of Demeo x D&D: Battlemarked. The game blends D&D lore and classic Demeo virtual tabletop gameplay for a fun, engaging TTRPG-like video game experience. And it just got even better.

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Last year, I had the pleasure of playing the launch version of Battlemarked with my own D&D crew for our ComicBook review. Since then, the game has seen a few updates that delivered both quality-of-life features and fresh content. On March 17th, a brand-new aptly named Warlock update has arrived, giving D&D fans the perfect excuse to start their next virtual adventure. The patch brings a new Warlock class to the game, along with a new One-Shot adventure and more.

Image courtesy of Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast

The latest Battlemarked update is a big one, bringing a nice influx of new content for players to enjoy. The highlights are, of course, the new playable Warlock hero, Azruss Drevontir. You’ll have to play through a special side quest to unlock him, but once you do, that will bring the game’s total class options up to 7. Along with the new hero comes new card options, with pact-bound spells and new abilities that will truly make this class feel like a fresh addition to the game. Given that the next Dungeons & Dragons video game will also be called Warlock, this class feels like quite a timely addition.

In addition to our new hero, the Warlock update brings a brand-new “Auril’s Cradle” One-Shot adventure to the game. Once players unlock Ythryn during the second campaign, they’ll have access to this new and challenging One-Shot. Speaking of One-Shots, the difficulty options for these shorter adventures have been updated as well. You can now encounter Elite enemy variants in Normal, Hard, and Very Hard difficulties.

Image courtesy of Resolution Games

Players will also notice another wave of changes to the hero system as part of the overarching hirelings redesign in response to player feedback. The update also adds additional language support for Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Chinese (both Simplified and Traditional). Finally, additional QoL improvements and bug fixes have arrived with the latest patch, as well.

With these new additions, returning players will have plenty of fodder to talk their friends into a new One-Shot adventure or campaign in the virtual world of Battlemarked. The game is available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Meta Quest for $29.99, with full cross-platform play for co-op. Updates like today’s Warlock patch are free for those who own the base game.

Have you played Battlemarked yet? What did you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!