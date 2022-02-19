The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn’t have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There’s no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn’t hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn’t going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it’s apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.

The new rumor comes the way of Samus Hunter, who recently took to Twitter to provide Zelda fans an update on the franchise. According to Samus Hunter, regardless if Breath of the Wild 2 makes its 2022 release window, something from the series will release this year because “there are other titles” in the franchise in development. Unfortunately, Samus Hunter doesn’t divulge what these games are.

“A Zelda product will be released this year as always, as there are other titles in development, but right now the plans are still a late 2022 release, and if a delayed happened, they would announce it around April/May because that’s usually the period for the new FY projection,” said Samus Hunter.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of rumor, which should be taken with a grain of salt. Samus Hunter has proven reliable numerous times, but they’ve also gotten things wrong. To an extent, this is the reality for every “leaker” and “industry insider.”

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has addressed or acknowledged this rumor in any capacity. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons that are neither here nor there, but if it does change, if Nintendo does have something to say, we will update the story accordingly.