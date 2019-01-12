‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Looks Even More Stunning With This Fan-Made Animated Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild captured everyone’s hearts when it first made its debut back in2017. With it’s incredible open world, stunning artistic style, and thrilling narrative – it’s no wonder why it was instantly hailed as a Nintendo Switchmasterpiece. Because of that love, many have been begging for some form of animated spin-off: a short story, an anime – a full-on TV series! Alas, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards officially, but we do have this breathtaking fan-made animated video to tide us over!

The video above by Youyang Kong and Qianya Yin has pretty quickly gone viral, and it’s easy to see why. The art style is phenomenal and paired with the music? We could easily see something like that take off in a more official capacity. I’ll also admit to selfish reasons for writing this article. I’m hoping it gains enough of attention that the team over Nintendo might feel inspired. Eh? Ehhhhhhhh?

Though The Legend of Zelda franchise has spawned television adaptations in the past, we’re thinking now might be the perfect time for a fresh start. With so many video game adaptations out there and with the quality slowly getting better and better with each release, now may be the opportune moment to revive those animated series dreams!

As far as the game itself goes, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available on both Nintendo Switch and the Wii-U. For more about the incredible adventure that has spawned a huge wave of community creativity:

“Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”

