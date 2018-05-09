The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Gets a Classic Game Boy Color ‘Demake’

We already know that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a stellar game and probably one of the best games in the series to date. But what if it didn’t necessarily take the 3D design route? What if Nintendo opted to make the game more like a top-down 2D adventure — and, more specifically, for the Game Boy Color?

That’s exactly what YouTube user Nintendo Wire has inquired, putting together a brief but effective gameplay video that shows what Breath of the Wild would’ve looked like as an 8-bit adventure. You can see the footage in the video above complete with the classic Game Boy Color power light and its purple side design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched in the ’90s on the Game Boy Color?” Nintendo Wire asks.

What’s more, it looks like they’re offering access to the assets in the video through this Patreon page, including the chiptunes that were made specifically for it, channeling the awesome music from the original game. Side note: it was put together by eebrozgi and mWind, as you can see at the end of the video.

Very little actual gameplay is shown in the video, as we see the brief introduction where Link wakes up and attains the Sheikah Slate, then proceeds to go outside and see what dangers await. The cutscene and music are pretty cool here, complete with a fadeaway to the logo at the top of the screen. Honestly, .an 8-bit version of this game wouldn’t be a bad idea.

It’s unknown if Nintendo Wire will be trying to move forward with an actual game version — they’re likely to face opposition from Nintendo, who are vehemently against fan remakes of popular games — but this little sample really gives us an idea of “What if?” suggesting what would happen if Nintendo reverted back to classic game style.

This isn’t the first time that someone’s imagined Breath of the Wild as an old-school title. Last year, another user managed to put together an NES demo, utilizing assets from the original Legend of Zelda game. Nintendo eventually put the kibosh on it before it could get made but it definitely had some appeal.

We’re not sure what’s going to happen next with this “demake” but we’re intrigued to see more.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Nintendo Switch and the Wii U.