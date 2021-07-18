Nintendo Switch Getting Special New The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Controller

✖

The Nintendo Switch is soon poised to receive an all-new controller based on the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise. Specifically, this new controller is going to be modeled after the highly popular entry The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and prominently features the game's titular character on the front side. While the controller itself isn't one that is being released by Nintendo, its sleek look definitely would definitely make for a good addition to any Switch collection.

This specific new Breath of the Wild controller comes by way of PowerA, which is a third-party controller company. The new controller in question is known as the "Blood Moon Zelda" model and features Zelda herself on the right-hand side of the faceplate. Meanwhile, the majority of the controller's left and middle portions are taken up by Calamity Ganon, who is the primary villain found in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can get a look at the controller itself in the image below.

(Photo: PowerA)

As a whole, this controller is obviously meant to be a third-party equivalent to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. This means that it features Bluetooth technology so that you can wirelessly play any game that you might like either in handheld or docked modes. It's also said to have a battery life that lasts up to 30 hours and also comes packed in with a 10-foot USB-C cable for you to recharge it. Lastly, and perhaps most unique of all, it also includes two additional buttons not seen on the standard Pro Controller on the backside. These "Advanced Gaming Buttons" can be programmed to work in any way that you might see fit.

When it comes to the release date of this new Zelda controller, it's set to arrive next month on August 15. It will also be retailing for $54.99, which is actually less than what Nintendo charges for its own Pro Controller model.

So what do you think about this new Breath of the Wild controller? Do you think you might pick it up for yourself next month? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

