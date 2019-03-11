‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ PC Emulator Adds Update Without Cel-Shading

There is one constant in the PC gaming community and that’s emulators. While Nintendo will likely never release their beloved The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild title on the high-powered platform, that didn’t stop modders from bringing it over anyway through emulation. Though it’s the Wii-U version, progress on this particular project has been constant with a most recent update giving the game an interesting makeover.

The latest update for the Wii U emulator Cemu gives the open-world game an older look with the removal of cel-shading. From color alterations, to environmental tweaks, this particular change gives the game a similar vibe to those titles released previously, though not everyone has been a fan. One thing that players hailed Breath of the Wild for was its incredible visuals and some think that you shouldn’t mess with perfection.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild originally came out for the Nintendo Switch and the Wii-U, and the game was instantly met with high praises and perfect scores everywhere. The stunning visuals, familiar music, and its vast open-world, it’s not surprising that the PC community immediately jumped at the chance to shimmy its way over onto their own platform of choice.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, Wii-U, and unofficially – for PC. You can learn more about Cemu and Wii U emulation right here on the Cemu website! You can also check out its Reddit thread as well for guidance on this emulator’s use, new projects coming down the pipeline, and more.

