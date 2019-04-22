‘The Legend of Zelda’ Meets ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in Gorgeous Fan Art

With the release date for CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG hopefully being revealed at some point this year, hype levels are growing larger by the day. The developers have been unveiling more and more information since E3 last year, when they stunned fans with a new trailer and fantastic gameplay, which was officially revealed a couple months later to the world. That said, the artistic duo of Van Orton Design decided to blend a bit of that neon-soaked Cyberpunk 2077 style with a massively popular video game series – The Legend of Zelda.

The duo recently shared their design, which beautifully blends Cyberpunk 2077 and The Legend of Zelda. We see Link standing before a neon outline of Ganondorf, who looks as menacing as ever. The style in which the piece was created, including the wonderful use of colors is certainly appealing, and it may be something that fans of either series are interested in picking up.

As stated above, Van Orton Design consists of two artists, who also happen to be twin brothers. They’ve put together many pieces that span across a multitude of entities in pop culture, including the likes of DC, Marvel, film, sports, and much more. You can check out more of their work on their official website.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the quest director recently had a few things to say about how development is coming along. According to them, the game is looking “pretty different” from what fans saw last year in the gameplay demo, but the overall vision remains the same. You can read more about that right here. He also touched on the weapons found in Night City and their mechanics, saying “In addition to this we are working on bringing good and fun combat mechanics, and I think we have a wide range of weapons that will make our game stand out.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping to get your hands on the art piece above at some point? Will we be seeing the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in the relatively near future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, DFTG!

