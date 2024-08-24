Nintendo Switch Fans in Awe of “Beautiful” New Legend of Zelda Teaser

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are in awe of a new and “beautiful” Legend of Zelda trailer. Nintendo Switch fans don’t have much too look forward to right now due to the cross-section of Switch support coming to an end and Nintendo holding announcements back with the unrevealed Switch 2 on the horizon. There are some Nintendo Switch games still to anticipate though, including an upcoming Legend of Zelda game. While Zelda fans will have to wait many years for a Tears of Kingdom follow-up, there is a new Zelda game releasing on Nintendo Switch next month: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Promoting the new Legend of Zelda game over on social media platform X, the official Nintendo UK account shared a video highlighting one of the environments Nintendo Switch players will explore when they play the new Legend of Zelda game next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Deku Scrubs make their home in the lush labyrinth of the Faron Wetlands, though they’re not the only creatures Zelda will encounter there,” reads a caption that accompanies the video.

Deku Scrubs make their home in the lush labyrinth of the Faron Wetlands, though they're not the only creatures Zelda will encounter there!#Zelda #EchoesOfWisdom pic.twitter.com/pNk2si8rMV — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 23, 2024

The teaser video is simple and not the most thrilling in nature, but it is enough to have Nintendo Switch fans over on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page excited.

“Gorgeous! I know some people aren’t a fan of this art style but I think it’s beautiful,” reads the top comment on a post sharing the video.”This looks beautiful! Also some of the shots look like they were running at 60 fps,” adds another comment. A third comment adds that the game looks “stunning.”

Of course, the Nintendo Switch is never going to surprise in the graphical fidelity department as its innards are far too weak and dated. As a result, more stylized art directions like this are the only shot at impressing from a presentational perspective. And it looks like Nintendo has succeeded in doing just that.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to release worldwide on September 26 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on it and all things Nintendo — including all of the latest Switch news, all of the latest Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Switch deals — click here.