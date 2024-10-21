The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Second Update Live With Patch Notes

Nintendo has released the second ever The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom update via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Unfortunately, the second update to the new Zelda game doesn’t do much to the September-released Switch exclusive. Meanwhile, what it does do isn’t very noteworthy.

As the official patch notes for Update 1.02 reveal, the new patch does three things, all of which are just fixing issues with the game. There is no new content, new features, or meaningful improvements to the Nintendo Switch game.

While we have the patch notes below, Nintendo has not provided information about the file size of the update. In other words, we have no concrete information about how long The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will take to download. It is presumably a smaller file size, and thus a quick and easy download, but this is just speculation based on the brevity of the patch notes and the lack of new content, the latter of which usually contributes to larger file sizes for game updates.

Fixed an issue where an invisible wall at the entrance to Goron City would impede progress during a Main Quest at Eldin Volcano.

Fixed an issue at a particular location where the player could target empty space, then bind to that target and pull in a way that would impede progress.

Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

And that is all The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Update 1.02 does to the new Zelda game. As for when the game’s next update will release, or its first meaningful update, we don’t know. Presumably before the end of the year, but this is just speculation.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more coverage on the latest Zelda game — including all of the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom news, all of the latest Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom deals — click here.