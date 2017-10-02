The Legend Of Zelda Encyclopedia Is 40% Off For A Limited Time

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is Amazon’s #1 best-selling book at the moment. We’re guessing that success is based on a combination of the SNES Classic hype, the fact that the book completes the outstanding “Goddess Collection” trilogy, and an absolutely insane pre-order deal.

For a limited time you can get The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia on Amazon for only $23.99, which is 40% off the list price. With Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, you will get the lowest price from the time the book is ordered until the time it ships – in this case on April 24th. You’ll definitely want to lock that price in now because we don’t see this getting any cheaper.

As noted, the book completes the Goddess Collection trilogy that started with The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia followed by The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts. Along with the Encyclopedia, this trilogy of books serves as Nintendo‘s official history of the the game series published in three gorgeous hardcover volumes. The Encyclopedia includes:

• An exhaustive compendium of everything from the first 30 years of The Legend of Zelda.

• An expansion of information from The Legend of Zelda timeline.

• Rare development sketches of your favorite characters.

• An extensive database of items and enemies.

This is definitely an opportunity you don’t want to miss so head on over to Amazon and grab your copy of The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia at a discount while you can!