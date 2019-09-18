The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Reveals New Story Trailer

Today, Nintendo released a brand-new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. More specifically, it has revealed a new 30-second story trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, which is set to release in a few days. In fact, the game is releasing the same day the Nintendo Switch Lite, which the trailer points out.

That said, the trailer doesn’t provide much else. It’s pitched as a story trailer, but it doesn’t really reveal much about the game’s story. However, it does feature a beautiful original song, which will distract you from the lack of story details.

Anyway, if it’s more story and game details you’re after, don’t worry, Nintendo has provided those via the following official game overview:

“Explore a reimagined Koholint Island in one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda series. Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the Wind Fish. Explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a brand-new art style that will entice fans and newcomers alike. Battle enemies as you conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island. Encounter Super Mario enemies like Goombas, Piranha Plants, and more, and interact with unique locals who help Link on his adventure. As you clear dungeons throughout the main story, earn dungeon rooms (Chambers), then arrange them into custom layouts in the all-new Chamber Dungeon. Place your dungeon entrance, Nightmare room, and everything in between as you try to fulfill objectives and play through a new dungeon.”

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is set to release this Friday on September 20. It will cost $60, and be only available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

