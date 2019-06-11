The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Release Date May Have Leaked

Nintendo’s E3 presentation is just a few hours away, but it looks like one of the announcement may have already been spoiled thanks to an Amazon listing that showed a potential release date for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. According to Amazon Japan, the game is due out on September 20th. The date seems like it could be the real deal since that would set the game for a Friday release date, and Amazon hasn’t yet removed the listing.

The listing was spotted from the retailer, and people quickly took notice of it and started bringing attention to it online. This wouldn’t be the first time that Amazon or another retailer like Walmart Canada has leaked the release date for a game or the entire existence of one, so as far as leaks go, this looks to be one of the more credible ones.

Rumor: Amazon Japan has listed Link’s Awakening for September 20 (and apparently removed the date again)https://t.co/hb9S2vFHPf pic.twitter.com/W5DVCwT8dj — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 11, 2019

It makes sense that’d we’d see something about The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening during E3’s conference as well since it’s been a few months since the game was first announced. Nintendo released the first trailer for the game that’s seen above during a Nintendo Direct from February and said that the game would be out in 2019. The trailer showed off an updated look for the Zelda classic, and if the leak is to be believed, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to experience that new take on the game for themselves on September 20th.

Nintendo hasn’t revealed much more on the game since it was first announced, but if you played the original, you’ll already know what to expect from the Link’s Awakening remake. You’ll play as Link and explore the island of Koholint in what Nintendo call’s a “modern re-imagining.” We’ve already seen what the graphics will look like and how they’ve been brought in line with modern standards, but it remains to be seen what other parts of the game will be changed.

The big Nintendo Direct for E3 is scheduled to begin on June 11th at 9 a.m. PT, so perhaps we’ll see more on Link’s Awakening during that stream. Pokemon, Metroid, and maybe even Animal Crossing are among the biggest Nintendo series that people are also expecting to see referenced during the conference, though Pokemon is at least a guarantee.