New Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Trailer Revealed

Zelda fans who’ve been waiting to see more about the new game The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch now have a new trailer to check out thanks to Nintendo UK. The new trailer gives an overview of the Zelda game that’ll send players back to Koholint Island. A look at some of the island’s different inhabitants is provided along with a sampling of the tools Link will collect on his journey and how he can put them to good use.

For those who are familiar with the Legend of Zelda games, there probably won’t be any big revelations in this trailer. It shows Link using his gear to access previously inaccessible areas and collecting hearts and other items to stack his stats. If this is your first time playing a Zelda game though or if you just barely remember the original Link’s Awakening from over two decades ago, the trailer serves as a handy introduction or refresher for what’s packed into the Switch version. If nothing else, it’ll hold Zelda fans over until the game releases later this month.

There are a few interesting features worth noting in the trailer though like enemies and characters we’d usually see Mario going up against in his games. Mini-games are also in Link’s Awakening and can be further navigated with the help of some Legend of Zelda amiibo figures should the player have any to their name.

Those features and more were detailed through a rundown of Link’s Awakening’s most notable features found on Nintendo’s page for the game:

Features

As Link, explore a reimagined Koholint Island and collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home

Explore numerous dungeons, riddled with tricks, traps, and enemies, including some from the Super Mario series

Meet and interact with unique locals to get help on your adventure

Listen to a reawakened soundtrack that helps bring life to Koholint Island

Earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the all-new Chamber Dungeon.

Complete dungeons throughout the story to earn their rooms for the Chamber Dungeon.

Earn additional chambers in mini-games and by tapping any amiibo figure featuring a Legend of Zelda character.

With this trailer out, it won’t be much longer until Zelda fans are able to check out Koholint Island themselves. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch on September 20th.