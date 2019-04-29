The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Lamp Seals the Darkness

Nintendo’s official The Legend of Zelda Master Sword lamp destroys the evil that lurks in the darkness. All you need to do is press the Triforce logo to turn it on and restore peace. Plus, it can be powered via USB or via three AAA batteries, so you can set it up anywhere.

Shut up and take my rupees right? The Legend of Zelda Master Sword light is available to pre-order right here for $45.99 with free shipping slated for July. It measures roughly 12-inches tall.

Of course, you’ll need to wake up early to get a full day of adventuring in, and that’s where Nintendo’s official The Legend of Zelda alarm clock comes in. As you can see, it’s shaped like a Triforce, which is fun, but the fact that it plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is what will really prevent you from tossing it across the room. Check out the video above to see it in action.

If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping slated for June.

Finally, this cute little battery-powered The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is only about six inches tall, but it cycles between red, blue, green, orange, and yellow colors. That means that one bottle can restore health and magic – or even make you invincible for a short period of time. The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is officially licensed by Nintendo, and can be pre-ordered here for $32.99 with free shipping slated for June.

