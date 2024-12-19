The Legend of Zelda Fans Prepare for Return of GameCube Classic

The Legend of Zelda fans are preparing for the return of a Nintendo GameCube classic potentially on Nintendo Switch, or even the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda fans are wondering what’s next. There is no doubt going to be a mainline Zelda game at some point on the Nintendo Switch 2, but before that Nintendo fans may bring fans back to the series’ past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Nintendo GameCube, The Legend of Zelda fans were treated to the likes of The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess, The Legend Of Zelda: Collectors Edition, The Legend Of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures, and of course the marquee GameCube Zelda release, The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker. The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess was an equally big game, but it is first and foremost a Nintendo Wii game.

For years there have been rumors that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is going to return on Nintendo Switch with a new remaster in the vein of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which came to Nintendo Switch back in 2021. So far, nothing has come of this. Some Legend of Zelda fans think this is about to change though.

As a new post over on Reddit points out, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has never got an official Korean translation, which is the bedrock of a new theory making the rounds. The lack of translation has always been odd because the game was indeed released in South Korea, a fairly major market for the series.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker released in 2003, three years before Nintendo grew its presence in South Korea by establishing a subsidiary there. From 2006 on, The Legend of Zelda games have received Korean translations but not before this. The Wind Waker did come to Wii U in 2013, which would have opened the door for South Koreans to get their hands on a translated version of the game, however, the Wii U was never released in South Korea so this never happened. This is why the games remains untranslated.

Here’s where the theory kicks in. The Nintendo of Korea website shows, or at least showed — it has since been edited — a timeline of every Legend of Zelda game. In this timeline, games with a Korean translation display with their Korean names. Those without a translation display the English name. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker should fall into the latter category, but it does not. It falls into the former category as the one exception. But why?

Well, the answer to this question evades The Legend of Zelda fans. It is quite possible this is nothing more than a mistake, which may explain why it was quickly changed. Someone could have also just let the beans spill that a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 port is in the works, or perhaps even finished and being sat on by Nintendo, as some previous rumors have suggested. Whatever the case, it has fans of the series now anticipating something from The Wind Waker in the near future.

For now, all we have is speculation. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. In the meantime, for more coverage on The Legend of Zelda, click here.