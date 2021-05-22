The Legend of Zelda Fans Aren't Happy About New Skyward Sword Amiibo
Nintendo announced earlier this week that it would be releasing a new Amiibo to tie in with the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This is a pretty common thing that the Japanese video game publisher does when it releases any new first-party title. However, rather than simply being excited about the prospect of adding a new Amiibo to their ongoing collections, many fans were rather unhappy with this
The source of this discontent with the new Skyward Sword Amiibo stems from a few different things. For starters, the Amiibo itself--which features Zelda and a Loftwing creature from the game--is more expensive than normal. Typically, most Amiibo that Nintendo releases cost about $15.99. Instead, this latest version for Skyward Sword will retail for nearly $10 more and will set customers back $24.99. As for the reason why it is more expensive, Nintendo has seemed to justify the cost by noting that it contains two figures on a single base rather than one. While some Amiibo collectors are used to paying higher prices like this from time to time, there doesn't seem to be a good purpose for raising the value in this instance.
The even bigger reason why The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword fans are unhappy comes with how the Amiibo itself can be used in-game. Essentially, Nintendo has added a new fast travel system in Skyward Sword HD that will allow players to get around the game's world much easier thanks to said Amiibo. Rather than needing to find a statue within the world--which is what you had to do in the original Skyward Sword to travel about--using this Amiibo will allow you to immediately return to the sky, and vice versa. It's a feature that many fans felt should have naturally been in the game. Instead, Nintendo is essentially locking its inclusion behind an artificial paywall.
Since first being revealed a few days ago, fans have slowly been voicing their displeasure about the decision on social media. While Nintendo has been known to do some troublesome things like this in the past, many fans have been more boisterous than normal about how this is simply a bad move. Although nothing is likely going to change with this situation, it does sound like Nintendo has generated some bad PR for itself with this practice.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and its accompanying Amiibo are both slated to release later this summer on July 16. Keep reading on below if you would like to see how some fans have reacted to the situation.
"Frankly Disgraceful"
Locking an accessibilty/quality of life option behind an amiibo paywall (which you will never meet demand for) is frankly disgraceful. Sort yourselves out Nintendo. Charging full price for a 10 year old port should give you everything in the bloody box day 1.— SBandy (@SBtintin) May 19, 2021
This Sure Is an Expensive 10-Year-Old Game
Man they want people spending a LOT of money on this Wii game— Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) May 19, 2021
At Least the Amiibo Is Nice
This should be a built in feature.....
Amiibo looks cool at least.— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) May 19, 2021
Obligatory "Dumpster Fire" Comment
This port is a dumpster fire— TriZard @ PYRA IN SMASH (@TriforceZard) May 19, 2021
More Quality of Life Features Behind a Paywall
ah great, a great quality of life feature hidden behind a paywall— Joseph Ceretor @It's time to Play Miitopia Baby (@JCeretor) May 19, 2021
Remember When Twilight Princess HD Actually Came With an Amiibo?
And this comes free with Skyward Sword like the amiibo that came with Twilight Princess? neat!
oh, it doesn't. Never mind.— JohnRiggs (@johnblueriggs) May 19, 2021
Despite the Complaints, People Still Buy It
Just pre-ordered the $25 Zelda & Loftwing amiibo pic.twitter.com/LqItiwzOyn— PJiggles (@PJiggles_) May 20, 2021
"Kinda Dumb All Around"
The zelda skyward sword amiibo thing is kinda just dumb all around.
It’s a dumb bonus if you wanted a cool amiibo bonus, but it’s a QOL feature that might as well be in the game, BUT I also never needed it to exist in the first place in game everyone calls easy.
It’s just dumb.— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) May 19, 2021
Spongebob Memes are Best Memes
Nintendo fans when the Skyward Sword Amiibo actually drops pic.twitter.com/UlZYHaMnvN— Daryl Talks Games (@DarylTalksGames) May 20, 2021
All Skyward Sword Fans on Launch Day
My TL: Skyward Sword HD is overpriced, The joycon are overpriced, there's a QOL improvement locked behind an amiibo and is overpriced.
Me: Preorders Skyward Sword HD, the limited edition joycon, and amiibo pic.twitter.com/GIfvzqFRSg— Tony ✌ (@MoneyTone21) May 19, 2021
