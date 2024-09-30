The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Its Lowest Price Yet After New Discount

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the lowest price it has ever been thanks to a new discount. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a Nintendo Switch exclusive, is not just considered one of the best games of 2023, but one of the best games of this entire console generation. Some Nintendo fans will even claim it is among the best games of all time, certainly of the Nintendo variety. With the level of critical and commercial success TOTK has had, it rarely is going to be discounted. Nintendo games are not often discounted in the first place, especially heavily discounted, and when one is ultra successful, this is only amplified. To this end, when you can save on its games, you should.

Right now, as supplies last, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 36 percent off at retailer Woot. In other words, this deal does not come the way of the Nintendo eShop, but a retailer. Consequently, this means the deal is for a physical, retail copy and not a digital code.

Thanks to this 36 percent discount, TOTK is the lowest price it has ever been. This price point is $44.99, a substantial drop for its normal $69.99 asking price. This deal is only live for five more days or as supplies last, whichever comes to a head first.

Per usual with Woot, the game ships with Amazon, which means shipping is free for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Those that order a copy today can expect it to arrive sometime between October 9 and October 11.

"Explore the vast land-and skies-of Hyrule," reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with the Breath of the Wild sequel. "An epic adventure awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, only on the Nintendo Switch system. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

