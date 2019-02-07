‘The Lego Movie Videogame 2’ Debuts New Trailer, Promises To Go ‘Beyond the Game’

Soon enough, fans will be able to see the continuing adventures of Emmet, Lucy and their other brick-y friends (yes, including Lego Batman) in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which is set to debut in theaters in early February. And just a short time after, they'll be able to partake in a video game adventure based on the film. But don't expect a typical "from movie to game" translation.

Following the reveal of some new details a couple of days ago, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has debuted a new trailer for The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, which is a bit on the brief side, but gives you an idea of what to expect from the forthcoming adventure. And it also seems to confirm a few additional characters, including President Business and General Mayhem, among others.

"The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame is inspired by the much-anticipated sequel The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Animation Group. Based on events from the movie, alien invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins! It is now up to Emmet, Lucy and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System," the company noted in its press release.

"Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today revealed the first official trailer for The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, giving fans a sneak peek at Emmet, Lucy and their friends as they journey across unexplored worlds and encounter an array of mysterious creatures. Get ready to join 100+ new and fan-favorite characters including Batman, President Business, Benny, General Mayhem and many more when the game launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 26, 2019."

The game will feature 100 characters in all, along with a bevy of worlds to explore, where you can find Master Pieces as well as other hidden goodies, adding to the game's significant replay value. On top of that, since it's a Travelers Tales effort, it'll likely support co-op, so you and a friend can play together. It's ideal for families as well, especially those that can't get enough of the films.

Check out the trailer above and get ready to scream, "Everything is awesome!!" all over again in just a few short weeks.

Are you excited for the return of The Lego Movie? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!