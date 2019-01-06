‘The Messenger’ Could Get More Downloadable Content, Depending on Sales

One of last year’s biggest surprise titles was Sabotage Studios’ The Messenger, which features amazing gameplay combined with an old-school presentation that harkens back to the days of Tecmo’s Ninja Gaiden. As you can see from our review, it’s good stuff.

The game will continue with a new DLC pack called Picnic Panic, which is set to release sometime this spring; and the Messenger saga may continue past that, depending on how well the game performs.

Thierry Boulanger, who serves as game director for The Messenger, recently hosted an end of year Q & A in which he answered a number of questions about the game. And, of course, one managed to ask about the game continuing on via DLC.

Picnic Panic could just be the start, Boulanger explained. It was designed as an “experiment” to see if the game’s sales would increase and originally intended to be part of a bigger DLC pack with three separate chapters, but the team is taking a wait-and-see approach. If it performs well, however, we could see the other two packs later in the year.

You can watch the video below, which covers a number of topics about the game. It’s good for fans that love The Messenger as much as we do.

We’ve also included the trailer for Picnic Panic below, which thrusts our hero into a tropical new land, going up against new enemies while on his “vacation.” There appears to be a fun boat sequence as well, along with a fight against a very angry octopus.

I reviewed The Messenger last year and found it to be a fantastic adventure, particularly for those that are up to the challenge. “While The Messenger does occasionally misstep with its fetch quests and being a little too hard in some places, there’s no denying that it deserves a place in your Nintendo Switch or PC game library. Its precision controls, unforgettable presentation and bevy of challenges will keep you coming back for more; and its sense of humor is surprisingly good, with everyone- even the credit-stealing imp- delivering the greatest of burns,” I explained. “The Messenger almost has what it takes to hang with the legendary Ninja Gaiden. But even though it comes up slightly short, it’s a wonderful throwback title that will truly put your ninja skills on display.”

You can pick up The Messenger now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

