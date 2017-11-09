The New Injustice 2 Comic Shows The Rise Of A New Hero – And The Possible Fall Of Another

Injustice 2's latest DLC character pack is set to be announced tomorrow, but while we wait for that reveal to take place, some new images have appeared from the forthcoming issue of the Injustice 2 comic – and they're telling quite a story, indeed. In issue #20, we see that Batman gets heavily involved in the action, not only having to face off against a powerful new adversary, but also finding himself in a compromising position against Wildcat. (There are major spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution!) Okay, still here? Good. In the story, Batman straight up shoots Wildcat at point blank range after being called a "f***ing coward". But that's nothing compared to the shellacking he appears to take from a young Green Canary, who lets him have it with a powerful sonar blast. We've broken down the panels over the next few pages, so feel free to take a look! The issue should be on store shelves soon.

Is This the End of Wildcat? So, in this particular panel, Wildcat finds himself heavily wounded at the hands of Batman, and him approaching with what appears to be a rather large rifle in his hands. Wildcat, defiant, curses out Batman for bringing "a gun to a fistfight," then proceeds to call him a "f***ing coward" before Batman point blank shoots him. Whether this is the end of Wildcat, we can't tell, but it's a shocking moment, especially considering the nature of Batman that we've come to know over the past few years. What could provoke him to do such a thing? Guess we'll find out soon enough. prevnext

A Hero Will Rise Following the shooting of Wildcat, Batman finds himself confronted by a young new hero who steps up. At first, he shows honesty with the kid, explaining that "I was like you once, an angry kid who thought he was indestructible. But I learned just how fragile we all are. I learned it too late." But then his speech turns to rage, as he comes in threatening this young hero, noting, "I'll give you the lesson now for free." But little does the Dark Knight realize that this kid is more than he seems, as you'll see in the next panel for Injustice 2 #20. prevnext

The Screech Heard Round the World Just as Batman is about to strike this young hero, he lets out a mighty screech that makes Black Canary's main attack look like child's play. With this, Batman is stopped dead in his tracks, as the power of the scream carries through. There's no sign of Wildcat – or if he's affected by the attack – but you can see the ground quake around the Green Canary, indicating that he's a lot more than he seems. Whether Batman can find a way to withstand – or even counter – this has yet to be seen. But he certainly has his hands full with this newcomer. prevnext