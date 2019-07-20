The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Today, publisher ININ Games announced The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors will release — both digitally and at retail — for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 30, in both North America and Europe. As you will know, it was previously reported that the game would release worldwide on July 25, but this wasn’t correct. Nonetheless, to accompany the announcement, ININ Games released a brand-new trailer showing off the retro game in action.

If you decide to pick up the game at retail, you’ll also get a poster, a sticker set, and a manual. And if you pre-order the game, you’ll get an official key chain as well.

“In The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors, the player assumes the role of one of five android ninjas to take on the tyrant Banglar and his henchmen with a variety of individual moves in a dystopian future,” reads an official description of the game. “Along with two completely new characters, the fully revised side-scrolling arcade brawler also finally offers fans the eagerly awaited two-player co-op mode and an online ranking system so that you can measure yourself against fighters from all over the world. In a total of 8 levels, players will brawl their way through waves of enemy hordes, either alone or in pairs.”

For those that don’t know: this is a reboot of the The Ninja Warriors, and according to ININ Games, is just the start of more releases of old and new IPs coming from Taito Corporation, one of the the early pioneers of the Japanese video game industry.

“The original developers from back in the day, Tengo Project, have also made an already outstanding game even better audio-visually in every respect. The 16-bit pixel art of the classic has been retained, but significantly revised, and new animations have been added. The legendary sound of Taito’s house band Zunata is, of course, part of the fun once again, and along with the original soundtrack from the arcade machines, there will also be the music from the Super NES version and a completely newly arranged soundtrack on offer.”

