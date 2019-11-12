The Office Clue Game is a Team-Building Toby Murder Mystery

Toby Flenderson has been brutally murdered and it’s up to you, a Dunder Mifflin employee, to solve the crime in the Clue: The Office edition board game. At this point you might be thinking – “It was Michael Scott, let’s take a half day” – but the answer isn’t so simple!

Indeed, Michael Scott has called for a “mandatory team-building exercise” in which, hilariously enough, you must work independently to find out who killed Toby, what office weapon was used, and where the murder occurred at Dunder Mifflin. The employee that wins gets a week of paid vacation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll play as Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Stanley Hudson, Angela Martin, or Andy Bernard. The possible murder weapons include a “World’s Best Boss” mug, a bike chain, a Dundie statue, a ream of paper, nunchucks, a folder with a knife, a pretzel, a bat, and a George Foreman grill. Naturally, Michael Scott will be meddling in your investigation, which isn’t the kind of thing that you would expect an innocent man to do.

If you think you’re up to the task, Clue: The Office Edition is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order here for $48.90. It’s backordered at the time of writing, so you’ll want to reserve one as quickly as possible.

In other Clue news, a new Dungeons & Dragons crossover Clue game was recently released, and it’s available to order here on Amazon for $39.19. The official description can be found below.

“In CLUE: Dungeons & Dragons, it’s up to you to determine WHO has been replaced by a devil in disguise, WHAT weapon was used in the execution, and WHERE in the Forgotten Realms the Infernal puzzle box could be hidden. From the Manufacturer Who Killed the Archmage? Was it Tordek in the Dragon’s Lair with the Flaming Battle Axe? Or Mialee in the Dungeon with the Staff of Power? A group of heroic adventurers has been called to the Archmage’s castle. But one of those heroes isn’t who he or she appears to be. One of the heroes is a doppelganger, a monster that can look like anyone. In the darkest part of the night, the doppelganger kills the Archmage, triggering a spell that seals the castle until the monster is caught.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.