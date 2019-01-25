The Official ‘Fallout’ Smartwatch is On Sale

Back in November, One61 Studio and Bethesda announced the Fallout Superfan Smartwatch complete with several watch face options (including Pip-Boy of course), fitness and heath monitoring, and feature / notification integration with both iOS and Android. It was also pretty affordable as far as smartwatches go at $149.99. However, you can get one from Merchoid right now for $139.99 with free shipping at the time of writing. Stock is limited, so you really need to hurry on this one.

The Fallout Smartwatch follows similar licensed watches from One61 that include Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Rick and Morty. The official list of features and specs for the Fallout smartwatch are as follows:

Crime Fighting: Unlock exclusive content by fighting crime as you achieve health goals with the step tracking feature.

Patrol Reminder: Always on the go, your watch will alert you when you’ve been sedentary too long and as a reminder to patrol the area.

Sleep Monitoring: Make sure to rest up before your next battle with the sleep monitoring feature that detects your heart rate.

CPU:

MT2502C 32MB ROM + 8MB RAM

Exclusive running PIP-OS Micro V1.0.1

BLUETOOTH

Supports Bluetooth® 4.0nand BLE

HARDWARE

G-Sensor, Microphone, Speaker, Haptic Output Optical Sensor

WATER RATING

Splash resistant IP64, 1 ATM

TRACK YOUR FITNESS & HEALTH

Step Tracker

Move Alert

Sleep Monitoring

Heart Rate Detection

DEVICE INTEGRATION

Contacts

Call Logs

Messages Log*

Phone Dialer

Voice Assist

FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS

Notifications

Weather

Music Control

Camera Control

Phone Finder

Calendar

Alarms

Stop Watch

Timer

Do Not Disturb

Settings

SUPPORT

OS support Android 4.4 or above **, iOS 9.0 or above

CASE SIZE

53.2mm x 43.5mm x 12.7mm

Case Materials: Zinc Alloy and Polycarbonate

Case Color: Matte Gunmetal

Watchband Width: 22mm

Watchband Material: Silicone

Watchband Color: Black

WATCH CASE DIMENSIONS

Height – 53.2 mm

Width – 43.5 mm

Depth – 12.7 mm

INCLUDES

Watch, Travel Charging Base (400mAh battery), Micro USB Cord, Downloadable App, Quick Start Guide

*Messaging compatibility: Please note, iOS and CDMA networks (ei Verizon, Sprint)does not allow the watch to send or reply to messages. You can view (only view) your SMS messages in Notifications on your watch.

**Not compatible with some Motorola devices.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.