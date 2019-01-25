The Official ‘Fallout’ Smartwatch is On Sale

Back in November, One61 Studio and Bethesda announced the Fallout Superfan Smartwatch complete with several watch face options (including Pip-Boy of course), fitness and heath monitoring, and feature / notification integration with both iOS and Android. It was also pretty affordable as far as smartwatches go at $149.99. However, you can get one from Merchoid right now for $139.99 with free shipping at the time of writing. Stock is limited, so you really need to hurry on this one.
The Fallout Smartwatch follows similar licensed watches from One61 that include Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Rick and Morty. The official list of features and specs for the Fallout smartwatch are as follows:
- Crime Fighting: Unlock exclusive content by fighting crime as you achieve health goals with the step tracking feature.
- Patrol Reminder: Always on the go, your watch will alert you when you’ve been sedentary too long and as a reminder to patrol the area.
- Sleep Monitoring: Make sure to rest up before your next battle with the sleep monitoring feature that detects your heart rate.
CPU:
- MT2502C 32MB ROM + 8MB RAM
- Exclusive running PIP-OS Micro V1.0.1
BLUETOOTH
- Supports Bluetooth® 4.0nand BLE
HARDWARE
- G-Sensor, Microphone, Speaker, Haptic Output Optical Sensor
WATER RATING
- Splash resistant IP64, 1 ATM
TRACK YOUR FITNESS & HEALTH
- Step Tracker
- Move Alert
- Sleep Monitoring
- Heart Rate Detection
DEVICE INTEGRATION
- Contacts
- Call Logs
- Messages Log*
- Phone Dialer
- Voice Assist
FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS
- Notifications
- Weather
- Music Control
- Camera Control
- Phone Finder
- Calendar
- Alarms
- Stop Watch
- Timer
- Do Not Disturb
- Settings
SUPPORT
- OS support Android 4.4 or above **, iOS 9.0 or above
CASE SIZE
- 53.2mm x 43.5mm x 12.7mm
- Case Materials: Zinc Alloy and Polycarbonate
- Case Color: Matte Gunmetal
- Watchband Width: 22mm
- Watchband Material: Silicone
- Watchband Color: Black
WATCH CASE DIMENSIONS
- Height – 53.2 mm
- Width – 43.5 mm
- Depth – 12.7 mm
INCLUDES
- Watch, Travel Charging Base (400mAh battery), Micro USB Cord, Downloadable App, Quick Start Guide
*Messaging compatibility: Please note, iOS and CDMA networks (ei Verizon, Sprint)does not allow the watch to send or reply to messages. You can view (only view) your SMS messages in Notifications on your watch.
**Not compatible with some Motorola devices.
