The Official Ninja Red Bull Gameplay Headband Will Probably Make You Better at Fortnite

Though Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started his professional gaming career with Halo 3, Epic Games’ Fortnite (and Drake) made Ninja one of the most recognizable gamers in the world. His streaming success has lead to a Super Bowl commercial, an ESPN magazine cover, and, most recently, a partnership with Red Bull.

The Red Bull partnership kicked off earlier this month with limited-edition Ninja Red Bull cans, and has now expanded into a limited-edition, signature gameplay headband. It’s a Walmart exclusive that you can only get right here for $21.99 with free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more (or free ship to store). As you will see in the official description below, it is the most advanced piece of equipment made for any sport, ever. If this doesn’t make you better at Fortnite, we don’t know what will.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Official Game Play Headband of Ninja – by Red Bull Red Bull’s first athlete headband collaboration is now available for fans and gamers to channel the energy and enthusiasm of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Always wanting to further connect with his fans, Ninja and Red Bull collaborated to develop the Official Ninja Gameplay Headband. They worked together on ideation, design and development of the headband to offer fans the true experience of a real gamer. This iconic Gameplay headband is a slim-line design created for high output gaming activities for any athlete from beginner to pro. Using performance fabric, the stretchy headband offers a radiator effect, moving moisture and heat away from your body to ensure maximum breathability as the game heats up. This is the first time a Red Bull athlete collaboration is available to consumers.”

Note that the headband appears to be the same one being offered in Red Bull’s Play With Ninja contest. You can learn more about that right here. If you’re interested in picking up the Ninja Red Bull cans, they can also be ordered online for store pickup in 4 and 12 pack varieties.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.