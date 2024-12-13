The Outer Worlds 2 Revealed in First Gameplay Trailer

Return to the Outer Worlds…again. Announced at The Game Awards, a new trailer for Obsidian Studios’ The Outer Worlds 2 was premiered. Now, we finally got to see some of the gameplay, which looks incredible and stylistic, much like it’s predecessor. In it, we see a variety of weapons, creatures, planets, and, of course, some good old-fashioned space goodness.

A very charismatic narrator goes over the many assets that The Outer Worlds 2 will include. It does poke fun at Obsidian’s track record of making sequels like Fallout: New Vegas and Neverwinter Nights 2. The trailer proceeds to ‘sell’ audiences on the title, like better graphics, weapons, and story. It does feel very much like the original but upgraded for Xbox Series X|S.

The new trailer doesn’t give any release date, but it does have a release window of 2025, which was already announced. Still, it’s good to know that it is slated to come out next year in what may be a hefty one with Grand Theft Auto VI and Monster Hunter Wilds in the mix. Yet, unlike others, the game is going to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers will be able to get in on the action day one.

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2, for those who don’t know, is the sequel to The Outer Worlds, a space-centered RPG that was one of 2019’s best titles. At The Game Awards 2019, it was nominated for Best RPG, Best Performance (Ashly Burch as Parvati), Best Narrative, and Game of the Year. If The Outer Worlds 2 is anything like its predecessor, we are in for an intergalactic treat.

The Outer Worlds 2 launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. As mentioned before, the game will also be availabe on Xbox Game Pass.