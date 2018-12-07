Obsidian’s ‘The Outer Worlds’ Is Basically ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ In Space And Here’s Why That’s Awesome

Fallout: New Vegas’ Obsidian Entertainment debuted their brand new RPG during The Game Awards 2018 and fans instantly fell in love with what The Outer Worlds had to offer. The comparisons to Fallout, BioShock, and Borderlands were immediate – but let’s be real, it really is just Fallout: New Vegas in space. And you know what? That’s awesome!

The team over at Obsidian, though they have expressed interest in the past at revisiting the title, have mentioned that a Fallout: New Vegas 2 was likely to never happen due to the IP’s ownership. New Vegas was highly praised for its unique take on Bethesda’s wasteland and so many fans have been begging for a sequel since then. Though this is in no way an actual sequel, if you close one eye and squint the other – it’s basically the same thing.

Since apparently we are never in a million years getting Borderlands 3, the hybrid of a Fallout: New Vegas x Borderlands game literally couldn’t have come at a better time. The space factor is also incredibly well-timed since BioWare continues to tease more Mass Effect news following Andromeda’s perceived failure. So basically – as a fan – I’m saying that Obsidian’s new IP is the game of the games that we’re never going to get all wrapped into one conveniently packaged RPG experience!

How cool is that!?

So what do you think? Am I totally off base or right on the money? Share with me your thoughts in the comment section below, or join me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, The Outer Worlds is set to make its debut sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”