‘The Outer Worlds’ And How Long It Takes to Beat, According to Game’s Director

With Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds RPG on the horizon and many likening it to being essentially the Fallout: New Vegas sequel we’ve been begging for but in space, it’s understandable why so many would be excited to get their hands on the latest adventure. But how long does it take? Apparently, 40 hours – less for those more determined.

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the same one we’ve covered previously when talking about potential mod support, co-director Leonard Boyarsky mentioned that the size of the game is close to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, which means the range could be anywhere between 35-40 hours if judging by that scale. Fellow director Tim Cain mentioned that it was in fact possible to beat it when asked if a 15-40 range was doable, though that would be cutting a lot of the content out of the first playthrough.

The pair did clarify that this game won’t be the open-world adventure many are assuming. Though there will be exploration, it won’t be hundreds and hundreds of hours worth. They added that the time spent in-game really does depend upon the player, that The Outer Worlds is meant to adapt to individual playstyles.

Interested in what else the duo had to say? You can watch the entire rapid-fire interview right here!

As for the game itself, The Outer Worlds is set to make its debut sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

