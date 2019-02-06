‘The Outer Worlds’ Mod Support Is Planned, According to Obsidian

Fallout: New Vegas’ Obsidian Entertainment debuted their brand new RPG during The Game Awards 2018 last year and gamers instantly fell in love with what The Outer Worlds had to offer. The comparisons to Fallout, BioShock, and Borderlands were immediate and fans of the studio were instantly hooked on wanting to learn more. Now thanks to a hilarious rapid-interview with our friends over at Game Informer, we’re learning even more about the upcoming adventure and whether or not this studio will continue to support the modding community with their new IP.

Lead developers Tim Caine and Leonard Boyarksy sat down for a quick 1 minute video to answer 131 rapid-fire questions about their upcoming RPG. As a huge modder myself and somebody that covers a lot of that particular topic here on ComicBook, I couldn’t wait to learn how the studio is planning on tackling that level of support. Though the pair mention that mods won’t be available at launch, they are open to it in the future.

“Yes, we’d love for players to be able to mod,” said Boyarsky. “We’re going to look into that after we ship so we can look into terms of what kind of support we can have for it.” The interview then went into more joking territory about the goal being a game players won’t have to “finish” on their own, which is what running joke was about Fallout: New Vegas and the areas of that title that ended up being polished out by player-created content.

Interested in what else the duo had to say? You can watch the entire rapid-fire interview right here!

As for the game itself, The Outer Worlds is set to make its debut sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Thoughts on the latest RPG from Obsidian?