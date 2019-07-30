The Outer Worlds Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

In a surprise announcement from Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division, and Nintendo, The Outer Worlds has been confirmed for a release on the Nintendo Switch. The space-faring RPG from the creators of the original Fallout games was previously scheduled to a release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC devices ahead of Tuesday’s reveal. The video above serves as Obsidian’s announcement alongside an overview of the game’s story.

The announcement for the game’s Switch release was an unexpected one, though with the game already planned for a release on each platform besides that, it was the last possible place that it could be released. Obsidian’s video got straight to the point with the announcement before previewing the game for any Switch owner who didn’t have a reason to pay attention to it for now. You’ll play as a character of your own design who’s outfitted with whatever equipment you deem fit and one who has to make all kinds of choices when dealing with the futuristic world’s many corporations and factions.

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony,” reads a summary of the game on its site. “As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

How the game will run on the Switch though is always the biggest question when it comes to ports like this. With other games like Skyrim and The Witcher III already on the Switch, players have seen how they held up and noticed that these ports take hits at times when it comes to their performance. Like these other ports though, the draw of being able to play The Outer Worlds on the go might be enough to sway some towards the Switch version or to double-dip and have the game on more than one platform.

The Outer Worlds will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on October 25th.