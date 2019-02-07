‘The Outer Worlds’ Isn’t an Alien RPG, Players Have to Be Human

The Outer Worlds has been on many gamers’ minds since it was revealed at The Game Awards last December. Thanks to a recent rapid-fire interview with Game Informer, however, we’ve learned a host of new information about the upcoming Obsidian Entertainment RPG, including the fact that players will not be able to assume the role of an alien, but instead be subjected to remaining a human.

During the interview, lead developers Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky were asked 131 rapid-fire questions, to which they responded the best that they could. Many topics were brought up in the hilarious video, including companions, whether or not players could beat the game without killing anybody, and the presence of alien lifeforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Cain, there aren’t many aliens in The Outer Worlds. “Not intelligent aliens,” Boyarsky added. Later on in the interview, the developers were asked if players have to be human in-game. That is when Boyarsky confirmed that players will indeed be human.

It is also suggested later in the video that companions could possibly be non-human. When asked if players will be able to “control or tame any alien creatures,” Boyarsky says you can’t, but also notes that it is not in the way the interviewer is thinking. However, he does say that players can get “robots to turn on each other,” so that’s something.

The Outer Worlds is currently without a release date, but it is set to launch in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read more about the game below:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”