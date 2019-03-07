‘The Outer Worlds’ Will Offer Players a Survival Mode

The Outer Worlds is shaping up to be quite the RPG experience for players. Obsidian’s Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky have been disclosing a bounty of details over the past month about the game, and in a recent episode of The Game Informer Show, they teased a survival mode that will be featured in the upcoming title.

The survival mode is called Supernova, and it will certainly prove to be a challenge for players of all styles. It will feature meters for exhaustion, hunger, and thirst, which means you will need to sleep, eat, and drink in order to maintain yourself. If not, there will be consequences.

Of course, you will have to do this all while trying to upgrade your gear, find better weapons, come across companions, talk with NPCs, etc. You know, the good stuff we can expect from an Obsidian title.

Supernova won’t be the only mode, obviously, as The Outer Worlds will feature a few different ones to accommodate several playstyles, including if you’re just looking to kick back and enjoy the tale with not much of a challenge.

The co-directors of the game covered a mountain of topics, including loot, the banter from companions, enemy scaling, and much more. You can watch the video in full right here.

The Outer Worlds has no release date as of yet, but it is set to launch at some point in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For those not in the know, here’s more about the game from Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

What do you think about The Outer Worlds featuring a survival mode? Do you believe you are up to the challenge? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

