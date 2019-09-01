New The Outer Worlds Trailer Shows Off Life in The Halcyon Colony

The Outer Worlds will officially be released in less than two months and fans are getting excited to jump into the new RPG adventure from Obsidian Entertainment. With plenty of interesting opportunities for players to get into, the upcoming title will surely be a ton of fun for its players. Of course, there will be a handful of various locations that players will be able to travel to, including the Halcyon colony that is bustling with life, the communities on Terra 2, and the rather dangerous lands on Monarch. Luckily, the devs have revealed a new trailer that should give fans a good look at what to expect in these places.

The trailer in question, which can be seen above, shows off a couple of different places that players of The Outer Worlds will encounter during their time in the game. “Do you dream of working on the frontier of space? Can you pass a basic aptitude test? Then Halcyon is the place for you,” reads the official description. “Prosperity and adventure awaits on Terra 2, Monarch, and other exciting locations across the Halcyon colony. The character you decide to become will determine how your story on the Halcyon colony unfolds in The Outer Worlds.”

In case you don’t know what to expect when The Outer Worlds arrive later this year, here’s more:

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

The Outer Worlds is set to officially arrive on October 25th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what is to come in the upcoming Obsidian title, check out some of our previous coverage.

