The Outlast Trials Reveals Terrifying Trailer, Release Window

The new Outlast game, The Outlast Trials, has a release window and a terrifying new trailer. And like the two games before it, The Outlast Trials looks royally messed up. According to the game's official trailer, it will release sometime in 2021 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports, but a 2021 release means PS5 and Xbox Series X ports are probably in the pipeline. However, for now, developer Red Barrels isn't saying anything about any plans to bring the game to next-gen consoles or current-gen consoles for that matter.

Unlike its predecessors, The Outlast Trials will feature co-op. Meanwhile, it's setting is also a bit different. The new horror game is set in the Cold War and centers around human experimentation. And yes, it looks as scary as it sounds.

"Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control," reads an official elevator pitch of the game's story. " In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."

According to the developer, players will not need to play the previous two games in order to enjoy The Outlast Trials. It's a completely standalone experience.

The Outlast Trials is set to release sometime in 2021 via the PC and PC only. And as you may know, it's not the only big horror game dropping next year. Resident Evil 8 is also dropping sometime next year. If you haven't seen the new Resident Evil yet -- it was revealed this week at Sony's big PS5 event -- click here.

