The Peripheral Star Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals Video Game Worlds She'd Want to Live In (Exclusive)

Kick-Ass and The Peripheral star Chloë Grace Moretz has shed some light on the video game world she wants to be a part of. Video games are becoming bigger and bigger every year and encompassing massive worlds that are surpassing ones seen in any other entertainment medium. In just about every way, the video game industry is starting to outpace other forms of entertainment thanks to the advancements in storytelling, fidelity, interactivity, and more. This has resulted in some truly great mainstream actors lending their talent to video games with the likes of Burt Reynolds, Keanu Reeves, Gary Oldman, Patrick Stewart, and many others starring in some of the biggest games out there.

Recently, actress Chloë Grace Moretz took to Twitter to express her love for gaming and noted she was super into titles like Call of Duty. This attracted a lot of attention as she started to share more about her gaming habits and connected with content creators and developers to talk about the industry. When speaking to ComicBook.com to promote her new Amazon Prime series, The Peripheral, we asked about the gaming worlds she'd most like to be live in and specifically cited Final Fantasy and CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk universe.

"Oh, that's kind of fun, Final Fantasy, that would be crazy. I play a lot of Final Fantasy XIV, so I would love to be my character in there, for sure. I'm one of the bunny ladies. I'm one of the bunny girls, and I live in Ul'dah. So this means nothing to a lot of people, but for people that play the game, yes, I do want to be living in Final Fantasy....Cyberpunk would be kind of cool to live in, too."

CD Projekt Red recently confirmed they're already working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. As of right now, it seems like it's still years away from releasing as it doesn't even have an official name. Given CD Projekt Red was able to get someone like Keanu Reeves in the first game, it doesn't seem out of the question that they can get other actors like Chloë Grace Moretz.

The Peripheral premieres on Amazon Prime on October 21st, 2022.