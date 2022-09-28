Chloe Grace Moretz Is Apparently Really Into Destiny and Call of Duty Right Now

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is apparently a pretty hardcore gamer and is spending a lot of time playing Destiny, Call of Duty, and other games. Pretty much everyone plays video games these days. Even much older people are playing games on their phones or other devices. Gaming is incredibly accessible and places like Netflix are making it even more accessible by offering at as part of its streaming service. TVs and average computers are also capable of using the cloud to stream AAA games from Xbox, Google, and Amazon services. It's very easy and has made a hobby that was once seen as very nerdy one of the most popular forms of entertainment out there. Due to the scale of gaming, it's no surprise to hear that big celebrities enjoy games just as much as they do movies and TV.

Kick-Ass star Chloe Grace Moretz revealed on Twitter over the weekend that she was grinding pretty hard in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta, which led to many asking about her gaming habits. She noted that she rotates between other Call of Duty games, GTA Online and Final Fantasy XIV. Other fans suggested games like Destiny to her, resulting in her noting that the Bungie shooter is "very consuming". One of her next interests is sim racing and naturally, a bunch of companies that make steering wheels and pedals reached out to hook her up with new gear. Even the Forza account offered her a code for the Hot Wheels expansion.

Y’all weren’t kidding … destiny is Very consuming hahaha — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) September 27, 2022

I have been playing this MWII open beta non stop lol and I am *obsessed* , who else is loving it — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) September 25, 2022

So.. Now the beta is offline what should I be playing in the meantime..?! I rotate through vanguard, ffxiv, gta online, Cold War — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) September 26, 2022

Okay but The real question is I wanna get into sim racing .. and how serious do you need to get w the set up??? — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) September 28, 2022

Various streamers and content creators have also reached out to play with her, meaning we could see Chloe Grace Moretz on some Twitch streams in the coming weeks. The actress seems to have a pretty varied range of tastes and interests, so she has lots of possible options for games to play and people to play with. She's even noted that she is considering posting gameplay herself, though hasn't committed to anything outright.

Would you like to see Chloe Grace Moretz broadcast herself playing games? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.